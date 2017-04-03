× Superstar siblings Julianne and Derek Hough performance adds more tickets

SALT LAKE CITY — By popular demand, dancer and sibling superstars Julianne and Derek Hough added a matinee show for their upcoming performance on June 7, 2017.

Tickets were made available for a 4 p.m. show at noon on Monday for “MOVE – BEYOND – LIVE ON TOUR” after nearly all the tickets for the 8 p.m. show were sold out the same day they were released, a press release said.

The performance will be co-created, choreographed and produced by Julianne and Derek, with help from choreographer team Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo and the sibling’s all-star creative team, according to the press release.

The press release said the siblings promised their fans “the biggest show yet” with elements of earth, wind, fire and water showcased throughout the performance. The pair will also be joined by the Move Company Dancers for some group performances in ballroom, tap, salsa, hip-hop and more, the release continued.

“There is nothing like performing onstage in front of a live audience and this show is going to be like nothing we’ve done before,” Julianne said in the press release. “For those that have been before or will be experiencing the show for the first time, it will transport them beyond their wildest imaginations and expectations.”

Tickets can be found on the Eccles website, by phone at 801-355-ARTS(2787) or at the Eccles Theater Box Office on 131 Main Street Monday through Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

VIP packages will be available, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities with Julianne and Derek, the release said.