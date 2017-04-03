Still no baby for April the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, NY — The world is still waiting on April the giraffe to have her baby.

Animal Adventure Park said last week it was sure April would have the baby over the weekend while the internet speculated about April being an April Fool’s joke.

However, the weekend came and went… still no baby.

Zoo keepers said April appeared to have “pushing” contractions overnight.

The zoo has set up a text message alert system where it says it will send out the latest updates on April.

It’s $4.99 to sign up with the fund benefiting Giraffe Conservation Foundation.