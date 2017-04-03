× Search under way for missing boater in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews are looking for a boater whose boat capsized on Yuba Lake.

A representative for the Juab County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday that there were two boaters who hadn’t yet returned after an outing on the lake Sunday. A deputy then responded to the lake and found the capsized boat.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene and one of the boaters was found on the lake’s shore. That boater was taken to a northern Utah hospital in critical condition.

Crews and dive teams are still searching for the second boater.

Chief Deputy Al Taylor of the Juab County Sheriff’s Office said there were high winds in the area Sunday, and this may have contributed to the boat capsizing.

