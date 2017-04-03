R&R BBQ hosts fundraiser for police wives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - R&R BBQ hosted a fundraiser outside of Salt Lake City’s police department to support the nonprofit organization called "Police Wives of Utah."

The organization was established a few years ago and has grown to include upwards of 1,000 spouses of Utah law enforcement.

The money raised goes to helping families of injured and fallen officers and deputies, plus it goes towards all kinds of those families’ needs.

“[Money goes here] In times of tragedy and times of need,” said President of the non-profit, Becca DeHart. “In this day and age it takes a village to help. We have a great group of women that step up...We've gotten donations to help with anywhere from breast cancer, a child with cancer. We've had officers hurt off duty that there aren't benefits for.”

R&R BBQ’s co-founder Roger Livingston said he does whatever he can to support his local officers.

“Anything we can do to help them out,” said Livingston. “These police officers go out every day and there is a chance they can't come go home. I mean how many jobs are like that? So they give so much to all of us, so whatever we can do to give back to these guys. We feel like it’s very important to us.”

They donated over 400 sandwiches, and at about $10.00 a sandwich that is at least a $4,000 donation. In return for handing out all the sandwiches, they only asked for donations.

Go here to donate.