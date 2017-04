× Provo police search for bank robber

PROVO, Utah — Provo police went to social media for help catching a man who robbed a Provo bank Monday morning.

An unknown man committed a robbery at the Utah First Credit Union at 310 North and 100 West.

The man is pictured in a gray shirt, blue pants and a black and gray baseball cap with the wording “TERREMOTO” on it.

Police say they have no evidence and no vehicle description.

If you know this person’s name or location please call 801-852-6210.