Interactive map celebrates loved ones lost to opioids

SALT LAKE CITY — People who have lost friends and family members to opioid overdoses are using this map to share their stories and raise awareness of the dangers of drug addiction.

At the time this article was published, three Utahns are memorialized on the map: Vanessa Rae Mattson of Ogden, Randy Chamberlain of Layton and Mason Burnside of Midvale.

According to the Utah Department of Health, Utah has the seventh highest drug overdose rate in the United States and six Utahns die every week from opioid overdose. Click here to visit UDOH’s “Stop the Opidemic” website.

