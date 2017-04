Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reigan Gudmundson and Sarah Gunnell from the American West Heritage Center brought us some adorable baby turtles and chicks to play with.

Do you want to see cute animals up close and personal? American West Heritage Center is holding their annual Baby Animal Days from April 5-8, 10 AM-6 PM with the last ticket sold at 5. Prices are $9 for adults and $7 for kids ages 3-11.