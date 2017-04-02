× Search and rescue dispatched for two brothers missing in Spanish Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY — Search and rescue crews are looking for two brothers from Mapleton who went looking for shed antlers in Spanish Fork Canyon Saturday and did not return as expected that night.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the brothers, ages 21 and 23, were expected back Saturday evening, but family reported them missing Sunday evening when the pair had not returned.

The brothers were on Monks Hollow Trail, which is in the area of Diamond Fork Road in Spanish Fork Canyon. The vehicle the pair was driving in was found at the trailhead.

Search and rescue units have responded along with a mounted posse and a Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.