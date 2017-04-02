× Police: robbers steal cigarettes with possible table leg from 7-Eleven

MURRAY, Utah — Murray police responded to a gas station robbery early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Halford of Murray Police said three suspects came into a 7-Eleven on 5769 South and State Street to steal cigarettes just before 7 a.m.

One of the three suspects concealed what was allegedly either a table leg or stick under his hoodie and when he came up to the clerk, he jabbed it into her stomach, Halford said. The suspect then proceeded to steal as many cigarettes as he could carry in his hands, Halford continued.

The suspect was a Hispanic male, approximately 5 foot 4 inches and wore a red hoodie with white writing, Halford said.

Officials said the second suspect was Hispanic, approximately 5 foot 11 inches and wore a black hoodie, whereas the third was a white male wearing a black hoodie with possibly white trim.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, officials said.

Halford said there were no significant injuries.