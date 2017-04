× Chimney catches Ogden home on fire

OGDEN, Utah — A chimney caught an Ogden home on Sunday morning.

Ogden Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 1835 East and 2100 South just before 9 a.m.

According to officials, the fire spread from the chimney into the attic and cost about $80,000 in damages.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 25 minutes of the incident.

The fire displaced two residents, but┬áRedCross wasn’t needed, officials said.

Officials said there were no injuries.