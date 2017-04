Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- At age 14, Utah's Lexi Walker already has an impressive resume.

The YouTube sensation has collaborated with several artists and has a deal with Sony Masterworks, and recently she sat down with Bob Evans to answer 3 questions.

Are you where you were hoping you would be at this point in your life? What kind of musical regimen do you go through to grow and improve? What would we be most surprised to learn about you?

See below for the extended interview with Lexi Walker.