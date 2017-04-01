UPD officers escape car hitting Kearns home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEARNS, Utah -- A car went off the road and almost hit three police officers early Saturday morning.

Lt. Dan Mcconkey, UPD, said around 2:30 a.m. three officers were investigating a suspicious incident at a home at 4310 West and 5215 South in Kearns.

Mcconkey said the officers were walking down the driveway when a car flew through an intersection, broke a fence and slammed into the garage of the house.

"If the officers had been standing in that driveway 30 seconds earlier, they probably would have been hit," Mcconkey said.

Three people were in the car, one person in the backseat who's unhurt, Mcconkey said, but the passenger of the car is in critical condition.

Unified fire had to bring in heavy equipment to rescue the man.

According to officials, the driver is in fair condition and now is in custody on suspicion of DUI.

Mcconkey said no one was hurt inside the house.