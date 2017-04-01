Fire crews respond to blaze at apartment complex in Murray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- Firefighters responded to an apartment complex in Murray Saturday night after a fire broke out, and one person suffered minor injuries after jumping from a balcony.

The fire was at the Brittany Apartments, 4652 South 700 East, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 7:40 p.m.

Fire crews rescued two residents who were trapped on balconies, but a third jumped out of fear. That person was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Two officers and five residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

The Utah Red Cross is responding to assist residents affected by the fire. The Red Cross states eight units were damaged, but at this point it appears only two families will be displaced as a result of the fire.

Video from Fox 13 News viewer Brandon Osman shows flames pouring from an upper-story window.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.