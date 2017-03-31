Strong winds expected in northern Utah Friday night

ICYMI: Strong easterly winds will develop tonight along the Wasatch Front, with the strongest winds in Davis/Weber counties. #utwx pic.twitter.com/7l0PvB1bs2 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) April 1, 2017

NORTHERN UTAH — The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for the northern Wasatch Front Friday night that is expected to remain in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

The NWS says strong winds are possible along the Wasatch Front, “especially along the I-15 corridor between Brigham City and the Salt Lake County line.”

Winds between 40 and 50 mph are possible, with gusts of up to 60 mph predicted. Localized gusts of up to 70 mph are possible, particularly in Farmington and Centerville.

The winds are expected to increase as the evening continues and peak around midnight before gradually decreasing through Saturday morning.

The wind could cause damage in some areas, and the NWS says loose outdoor objects could become airborne. Strong crosswinds may affect travel on north-south routes in the area, including I-15 and Highway 89 as well as on the Legacy Parkway.

Weather Alert: Mtn rd snow Cntrl/S UT & strong E wind Wasatch Front Fri PM into Sat AM https://t.co/sNGE6c8z01 @UtahTrucking @TravelWiseUtah pic.twitter.com/qfCaxR4CkK — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 31, 2017

A wind advisory is in effect for a larger portion of northern Utah. The wind advisory states the Salt Lake Valley may see winds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph possible.

Southern, central and eastern Utah will see precipitation Friday night, but clearing skies and warmer temperatures are expected state-wide this weekend.

