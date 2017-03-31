Envision Utah examines impact of rail transit on development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A new study from Envision Utah shows more people want to live and work near UTA TRAX and FrontRunner trains.

The data shows that since 2010, a lot of development has popped up near TRAX and FrontRunner stations because of developers meeting market demand.

Envision Utah says almost half of the apartments and town homes built along the Wasatch Front since 2010 have been built within a half-mile of those transit stations.

And that’s just housing.

“Over a third of the office and almost one-third of the retail, and we calculated that that leads to more than 600,000 miles driven per day less than if it had been built somewhere else," said Ari Bruening, the COO of Envision Utah. "And that means reductions in emissions of over a thousand pounds a day, and in terms of household savings something like 86 million dollars a year."

The study shows the data for four counties: Weber, Davis, Salt Lake County, and Utah County.

Envision Utah hopes their research will help Utahns continue to give care and consideration to planning, noting that more affordable living and cleaner conditions will help continue to attract big tech companies and boost our economy.

To learn more about Envision Utah and their research, click here.