Utahns open their hearts and wallets for Love Utah Give Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utahns opened their hearts and their wallets Thursday for an annual fundraising drive for various non-profit groups across the Beehive State.

Love Utah Give Utah has raised more than $860,000 as of Thursday night, and the yearly event allows Utahns to donate knowing that their gift allows an organization a chance to win matching grants and prizes. The event lasts 24 hours.

In 2016, the online fundraising drive brought in more than $1.22 million.

Fox 13 News' Max Roth took a closer look at how the campaign is helping a few local groups, see the video above for his report.

Visit Love Utah Give Utah's website for more information or to make a donation.