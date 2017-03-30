Spinach and Strawberry Salad

Salad
6 cups loosely packed baby spinach
1 cup strawberries, trimmed, sliced
2 celery stalks, chopped
1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced
1/2 cup walnuts or almonds, toasted
4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
Pepper, to taste
Poppy Seed Dressing
1/4 cup apple cider or white wine vinegar
3 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons white onion or shallot, grated
1 1/2 tablespoons poppy seeds
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large serving bowl, add the salad ingredients. In a mason jar, add the dressing ingredients, shake well. Just before serving, pour desired amount of dressing onto the salad.
