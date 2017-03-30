Spinach and Strawberry Salad

Posted 12:21 pm, March 30, 2017, by and

Salad

6 cups loosely packed baby spinach

1 cup strawberries, trimmed, sliced

2 celery stalks, chopped

1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup walnuts or almonds, toasted

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

Pepper, to taste

Poppy Seed Dressing

1/4 cup apple cider or white wine vinegar

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons white onion or shallot, grated

1 1/2 tablespoons poppy seeds

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large serving bowl, add the salad ingredients. In a mason jar, add the dressing ingredients, shake well. Just before serving, pour desired amount of dressing onto the salad.

Sponsor: Dan's Market

