Provo Police seek help locating suspect in stabbing

PROVO, Utah — Police in Provo are asking the public for help as they search for a man suspected in an aggravated assault.

According to the Provo Police Department, a knife attack occurred in the area of 500 North and 850 West around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

One victim was stabbed in the back while trying to run away, and another victim was punched in the face. The victim who was stabbed was treated at a hospital and released.

Police are looking for Gideon Samuel “Sam” Aryertey, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the assault. The man may be driving a 2006 white C-series Mercedes-Benz sedan with Utah plate # UW524HY.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.