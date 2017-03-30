× Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Sandy.

Sgt. Jason Nielsen, Sandy Police Department, said the crash occurred in the area of 9350 South State Street. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash shortly after 9 p.m.

Nielsen said two men were crossing the street and were in a crosswalk but may have been crossing against a red light.

A man in his 40s was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. There were no other injuries reported.

