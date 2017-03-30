Hundreds without power after strong winds topple poles in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Strong winds toppled several power poles in St. George Thursday and caused several isolated power outages.

St. George News reports one of the largest power outages is in the area of 1300 East and 900 South near River Road, where several power poles fell on a residence.

“We have kind of a hazardous situation … so we’d like people to stay away the 900 South River Road area,” St. George Fire Battalion Chief Darren Imlay told St. George News.

There are about 150-200 customers without power in that area. There are also signal problems in the area near I-15 and the St. George Boulevard exit ramps.

There are no injuries reported in connection with the wind damage. Visit St. George News for more details and photos.

A winter storm is expected to bring snow and rain to much of Utah Thursday through Saturday morning.

