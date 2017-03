HARPURSVILLE, NY — Animal Adventure Park said there is “progression” as April the giraffe is showing signs typical of those seen “just prior to birthing.”

In a Facebook post, AAP said, “Like many of you, we spent the evening watching our April. She continues to progress. Mammary development stays remains as filled udders, and will likely not get much Larger [sic]. Discharge continues to be present. Appetite is so – so this morning. We continue calf countdown.”