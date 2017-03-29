Real Salt Lake announces new head coach Mike Petke

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake announced its new head coach, Mike Petke, Wednesday afternoon.

RSL Owner Dell Loy Hansen said Petke is being promoted from coaching the Monarchs.

Terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed.

“Mike’s leadership capabilities, his track record, work ethic and fiery personality are anticipated to confidently lead Real Salt Lake into a new era,” Hansen said. “Mike quickly integrated himself into our club, and has embraced both the pressure of our short-term expectations and all the tenets and principles guiding our long-term intentions.”

Hansen broke ground 10 months ago on the club’s $60 million Herriman training facility, which will open this September and house both the MLS and USL professional teams and three academy sides.

According to RSL, Petke joined the Utah club back on December 23, 2016 as head coach of the Division II Real Monarchs.

He previously served as the New York Red Bulls (MLS) head coach for the 2013/14 seasons.

With the Red Bulls, Petke led the original MLS side to a franchise-best two-year run in club history, amassing a 30-19-19 mark while giving the club its first-ever trophy, the 2013 MLS Supporters Shield.

In 2014, the Red Bulls finished one goal shy of MLS Cup, dropping its Eastern Conference Finals series.

“First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to Mr. Hansen for his belief in my abilities,” Petke said. “My family (wife, Kim; sons Dylan, 12, and Mason, 9) has been excited about our return to the Rocky Mountains since Christmas. We have always been amazed by the fantastic culture for soccer here in Utah and I am honored to be charged with delivering pride and excellence to the passionate RSL fan base.”

