Police: Driver attempted to run over Capitol officers

WASHINGTON – An erratic driver tried to make a U-turn, ran into a Capitol Police cruiser and tried to hit officers Wednesday morning near the Capitol Building, authorities said.

Officers then pursued the driver and shots were fired. The driver was taken into custody and there were no reported injuries, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told CNN.

Though the motive is unknown, the incident appears to be criminal and not terror-related, Eva Melecki said, communications director for US Capitol police.

The incident happened on Independence Avenue around 9:30 a.m. ET, police said.