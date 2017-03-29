Hawaiian Fruit Salad

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 tsp. finely chopped fresh ginger or ground ginger

1 cup orange slices

2 cups berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries)

1 cup mango chunks

2 bananas, cut into bite size pieces

1 cup pineapple chunks (optional)

1/2 cup coconut, flakes (optional)

1/2 cup almonds, slivered (optional)

In large serving bowl, mix the lime juice, cinnamon, honey, and ginger. Gently fold in the fruit. Mix well, with coconut and nuts, if using. Serve immediately.

