FBI seeks man suspected in five bank robberies in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The FBI in Salt Lake City is asking the public for help identifying a man suspected in five bank robberies that have occurred in recent weeks.

The suspect is pictured above, and he is described as being between 6-feet and 6-feet, 2-inches tall with a husky build. The man has black hair and blue eyes and is believed to be in his 30s.

The suspect allegedly robbed a Jordan Credit Union at 658 West Center Street in Midvale on February 8. He gave tellers a note demanding money in that case.

The next robbery was at Zions Bank, 159 West Center Street in Midvale, on February 23. The man used a note again and indicated he had a weapon.

A third robbery occurred on March 1 at Washington Federal, 2262 Highland Drive in Salt Lake City. He again used a note and indicated he had a weapon.

The fourth robbery occurred March 14 at U.S. Bank, 1575 South Main Street in Salt Lake City.

The fifth robbery was Tuesday, March 28, at the Zions Bank located at 12271 South 9000 East in Draper.

In each case the man fled to an unknown vehicle a few blocks away. In most cases he gave tellers a note and indicated he had a weapon.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office at 801-579-1400.