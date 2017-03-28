UDOT looks at a major construction project that impacts Salt Lake Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- UDOT is looking at a major construction project that would impact nearly everyone in the Salt Lake Valley.

They could widen I-15 for almost the entire length of the valley from Salt Lake to Draper.

“The traffic is totally jammed up,” said Bountiful resident Jenille Fairbanks.

While she drives against traffic, she passes the worst areas of the backup, and watches the stalled cars heading southbound.

“I try to avoid it,” said Geri Mackie, who lives in Midvale.

As Salt Lake County continues to grow, UDOT’s been studying the area.

They have a few ideas on how to ease the commuting pain before it gets even worse.

Zach Whitney, Communications Specialist for UDOT, said they are proposing adding a southbound lane to I-15, from 201 in Salt Lake City down to 12300 South in Draper.

“This is something that we've been looking at to try and relieve some of that congestion,” Whitney said.

Another component, Whitney said, would include improvements to the I-15 and I-215 interchange. They would re-configure the southbound onramp onto I-15 from both directions of I-215.

The project also includes widening 7200 South in Midvale to add a lane in each direction, from I-15 to Bingham Junction Boulevard.

Whitney said this is, “also an area that has seen unprecedented growth over the last few years.”

Commuters who travel that road certainly feel the busyness.

“Often times in the morning, there is just a big back up,” said Fairbanks, who works nearby.

Mackie said the traffic is caused by the new residents who moved in and the new businesses.

So far, Whitney said this has all been in the study phase.

But now, they’re ready to unveil the idea to the public and get feedback.

On Wednesday, UDOT is hosting an open house to present the project to the public at the Midvale Senior Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Whitney said they’ll eventually draw up designs, and he expects construction to kick off in 2018.

Drivers like Fairbanks hope it will bring relief.

“It would be great in the end,” Fairbanks said.

They just won’t be looking forward to the massive construction.

“It's just during the process that's the struggle,” Mackie said. “But I guess at some point, if you are sitting in traffic-- they might as well be improving it."