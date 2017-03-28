Beef Pizza Quesadillas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Canola oil for the pan

8 (10 inch) flour tortillas

1/2 lb. ground beef

1/4 white onion, chopped

1/4 green bell pepper, chopped

2 garlic cloves, diced

1 cup pizza or spaghetti sauce

2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

10-12 large black or green olives, sliced

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large, oil coated skillet up to medium-high heat, sauté the beef, onion, pepper, garlic, salt and pepper for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently, or until the beef is browned and the onion and pepper are softened. Remove beef mixture from the pan. Wipe out the skillet.

Place one tortilla in an oil coated pan, top with 1/4 of the pizza or spaghetti sauce, sprinkle 1/4 cup of the cheese over the top, then 1/4 of the ground beef mixture and 1/4 of the olives. Place a tortilla over the top.

Cook until the quesadilla is golden brown on both sides and the cheese is melted, about 2-4 minutes per side.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council