Utah woman's foot detached in crash that injured several family members

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — Five members of a Utah family were injured Sunday night when a pickup truck struck them as they were walking from a restaurant to their hotel.

“As we were walking back a driver lost control of his vehicle and started to spin out after over correcting and spun across the road hitting everyone minus [11-year-old Hope and me],” wrote 24-year-old Bryon Wensel, who was with his family at the time of the crash.

Raquel Leota, 24, suffered the worst of the injuries as her left foot was detached, and “not reattachable,” Bryon Wensel, Raquel’s brother, wrote. Raquel’s husband, 31-year-old Thomas Leota, also suffered serious injuries. He had a fractured left foot, a concussion, laceration on his right leg and bruised lungs.

The parents, 51-year-old Dave and 47-year-old Kathi Wensel, and their youngest child, 10-year-old Tyson, suffered bruises and minor scrapes, Bryon Wensel said.

According to WSVN-TV, the Wensels and Leotas had arrived in Florida a day early for a cruise they had planned.

“They were [heading] westbound on 42nd Street, on the south shoulder of the road when this pickup truck that was westbound, according to BSO Traffic Homicide detectives, crossed over from the westbound lanes onto the eastbound, onto the grassy median, striking those pedestrians,” said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesperson Mike Jachles in an interview with WSVN-TV. “It came to rest through a fence in a concrete pole.”

Police believe drugs and alcohol may have been factors in the incident, WSVN-TV’s report said.