Utah family hit by truck in Florida

The Wensel family had been planning a Southern Caribbean cruise for two years, saving money and looking forward to an eleven day getaway when their tropical vacation turned tragic.

Bryon Wensel says they had been walking home from a nice dinner Sunday night in Florida when they heard the screech of tires.

“It seemed like in slow motion as it crossed the median and continued spinning across the far lane of traffic until it spun off the road and into my family,” says Wensel.

Bryon Wensel had stopped to tie his shoe when he saw a pickup truck slam into his family before hitting a fence and a power post.

"I saw, you know, family members getting hit by the car. Some of them going up into the air as they, you know, flipped over the car,” says Wensel.

Bryon Wensel ran over to them and saw his brother-in-law, Tom, holding his sister, Raquel. According to Wensel, Raquel had severed foot and it was laying on the ground next to her.

Raquel Leota’s injuries are certainly the most severe, but his little ten-year-old brother Tyson is also in pretty bad shape.

"He got thrown 30 feet and received a concussion,” says Wensel.

Bryon's mother, father, and little sister managed to walk away with minor injuries, but Raquel will need a prosthetic foot.

"No one has ever met Raquel who she didn't put a smile on their face. She was just that genuine of a nice person," says Wensel. "It has changed all our lives in quite literally the blink of an eye."

The 57-year old driver of the truck has not been charged yet but police say they believe drugs and alcohol may have been a factor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for medical expenses.