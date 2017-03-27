Rice Eccles’ Stadium could soon hold thousands more fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The University Of Utah announced Monday it's holding a feasibility study to determine a possible expansion of the south end zone.

The building needs costly maintenance and the visiting team's locker room needs updates, according to the University of Utah’s Administrative Services Vice President John Nixon. He said the study will give them an idea of how much to expand, if the market can support an expansion, and what it will cost to fund it.

“Do we want to just replace what's there do we want to expand the stadium?” said Nixon. “Do we want to put luxury seating at the top of the south end zone? Do we want to bring the concourse all the way around? All questions for the feasibility study.”

The funding for an expansion would come from an increase in ticket prices, sponsorships, and donations. The U also said the feasibility study will factor in the big news about the Raiders coming to Las Vegas.