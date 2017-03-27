Recipe: Thai Chicken Coconut Curry

Posted 2:31 pm, March 27, 2017, by
Chris Hurst, a student at Ogden Weber Tech's Culinary Arts program, makes a delicious and healthy Thai dish.

Thai Chicken Coconut Curry

  • 1 can Coconut Milk
  • 1 boneless chicken Breast diced
  • ½ Onion Diced
  • ½ Pepper Diced
  • 1 Tsp. Fish Sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. Red Curry Paste
  • ½ bunch Cilantro
  • 1 Lime Leaf
  • Green Onion
  1. Heat two - 12' skillets over mid-high heat.
  2. Add coconut milk and chicken stock to one of them. To the other pan, add 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil, the chicken, and the diced vegetables.
  3. Sauté the chicken and vegetables while the coconut milk and stock reduces.
  4. When the liquid is reduced by half, stir in the fish sauce and the curry paste.
  5. Pour the reduced liquid into the chicken and vegetable, stirring to combine, add cilantro.
  6. Serve over rice and garnish with more cilantro.