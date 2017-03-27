Recipe: Thai Chicken Coconut Curry

Chris Hurst, a student at Ogden Weber Tech's Culinary Arts program, makes a delicious and healthy Thai dish.
Thai Chicken Coconut Curry
- 1 can Coconut Milk
- 1 boneless chicken Breast diced
- ½ Onion Diced
- ½ Pepper Diced
- 1 Tsp. Fish Sauce
- 1 Tbsp. Red Curry Paste
- ½ bunch Cilantro
- 1 Lime Leaf
- Green Onion
- Heat two - 12' skillets over mid-high heat.
- Add coconut milk and chicken stock to one of them. To the other pan, add 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil, the chicken, and the diced vegetables.
- Sauté the chicken and vegetables while the coconut milk and stock reduces.
- When the liquid is reduced by half, stir in the fish sauce and the curry paste.
- Pour the reduced liquid into the chicken and vegetable, stirring to combine, add cilantro.
- Serve over rice and garnish with more cilantro.