Police search for two suspects in connection to attempted robbery and kidnapping

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber County Sheriff’s office is searching for two suspects who may be in connection with an attempted robbery and kidnapping early morning on Saturday.

According to officials, the two suspects evaded police through a back window of an apartment at the Lake Park Apartment Complex in 4800 South block of 350 East in Washington Terrace.

Deputies said they arrived on the scene within two minutes, just before 2 a.m. and could hear screams from a woman inside. When officials charged into the home, three suspects were with the woman.

According to officials, the woman said she woke up after her apartment door was kicked in and when she went to investigate, the suspects grabbed her, identified themselves as police, and demanded money.

Officials said the suspects may have thought the woman was someone else.

Travis Mixon, 20, and Matthew Nevarez, 26, were booked into Weber County jail on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, assault and impersonating a police officer. James Mayberry, 24, was booked into Weber County Jail on aggravated burglary.

Tazio Rodriguez, 23, and Mario Serrano, 25, are still at large.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, AP&P and the Ogden Metro Gang task Force are searching for the Rodriguez and Serrano, who are considered highly dangerous and are wanted with a violent felony. Officials said Serrano is a parole fugitive.

If anyone has any information regarding the capture of Rodriguez or Serrano, please call Detective Freestone of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office at 801-778-6916 or the Weber Consolidated Dispatch Center at 801-395-8221.