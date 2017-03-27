× Idaho woman crashes into deer, says sasquatch was chasing it

POTLATCH, Idaho — A 50-year-old Idaho woman told the Latah County Sheriff’s Office she saw a sasquatch chasing a deer before she struck the deer with her car last week, Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports.

The woman, identified only as a resident of Tensed, was driving south on U.S. 95 Wednesday night when she allegedly saw the 7 to 8-foot-tall “shaggy object” near mile post 367, the report said.

“She told the sheriff’s office she checked one of her mirrors to take a second look at the [object] and after she refocused her eyes onto the road the deer ran in front of her. She struck it with her Subaru Forester,” the report said.

The woman tried to report the incident to Idaho State Police, the report said, but they forwarded her call to the sheriff’s department.

“The the deputy requested a case file for a vehicle versus deer collision but the report did not indicate evidence of Bigfoot,” the Moscow-Pullman Daily News report said.