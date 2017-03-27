Family members of Utah woman injured in London terrorist attack speak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, Utah — Family members of the West Bountiful woman who was injured in the terrorist attack in London last week spoke for the first time Monday morning.

Melissa Cochran remains hospitalized with several broken bones. Her husband of 25 years, Kurt Cochran, died in the attack on Westminster Bridge.

"She's a fighter and I couldn't see any other way that she wouldn't be. And she's just coming along wonderful and recovering great and in good spirits really. Just happy that she is alive and so sad that her love is taken away from, her but so grateful that the world will know [Kurt] and that she is here to see to that," said Jennifer Payne, Melissa's sister, in a news conference given in London Monday morning.

Melissa's father, Dimmon Payne, also spoke at the news conference.

"Everybody's been wonderful. They're putting on fundraisers and concerts. The other night a band that Kurt helped discover put on a big fundraising and put all the money into their Go Fund me account and just said how much they loved Kurt. It's just been wonderful, the support," Dimmon Payne said.

Kurt and Melissa were on their last day of a European trip to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when the attack happened.