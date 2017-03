DRAPER, Utah — All lanes of northbound I-15 in Draper have been closed Monday afternoon due to a crash.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash is near 12300 S and mile post 291. The road is wet from heavy rainfall and images from a UDOT traffic camera show a jackknifed semi-trailer at the scene.

UDOT expects the crash scene to be cleared by 1:48 p.m.

