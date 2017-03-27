× Carbon County Search and Rescue save hikers by rope rescue

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Two college students were rescued early Saturday morning after being stuck on a ledge near Balance Rock area of Helper on Friday night.

According to Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Rick Adams was made aware around 7:20 p.m. of two 20-year-old college students from USU Eastern were stuck on a mountain.

But because of time, terrain and location, Sheriff Jeff Wood requested help from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team.

Carbon County Sheriff’s Search and rescue Commander, Steve Carlson and members responded to 150 Ridgeway Street in Helper, according to Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, where the two college students started their excursion.

Officials said after a quick briefing, the Search and Rescue team searched for hours on foot, trucks and UTV’s, but came up empty-handed. Officials determined the hikers were most likely in the Box Canyon area that couldn’t be accessed on foot.

Around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, Search and Rescue were able to hear the voices of the hikers and about 45 minutes later the college students were located, but because of the severity of the landscape with loose shell, poor footing, darkness and ledges, the team used a rope rescue to descend off the mountain. According to Carbon County’s Sheriff’s Office, both the team and hikers safely returned to 150 Ridgeway with no injuries around 3:45 a.m.

