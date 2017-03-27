Ann Romney on political prospects for son: “Go for it!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Ann Romney stirred up some rumors, telling a national audience she would like to see her son, Josh, get into politics.

Romney appeared on the Today Show on NBC, promoting the paperback release of her memoir "In it Together: My Life."

Ann Romney was asked if she would like to see her son, Josh Romney, a Salt Lake area businessman, run for Governor of Utah.

"It's worth making a difference. It's worth trying to get involved. Let your voice be heard. Get in there," Romney said.

Josh Romney has never run for office, but he traveled extensively as a surrogate for his father, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, during the 2012 presidential campaign.

In the interview, Ann Romney also said her husband was ready to serve as Secretary of State if Donald Trump had made an offer. Romney had been under consideration, making two trips to interview with Trump and his staff during the Presidential transition.

Ultimately, the position at the State Department was offered to Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson.