Possibly six people may be displaced after Sandy home catches fire

SANDY, Utah — Officials said five maybe six people are displaced after a Sandy home caught fire early Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded just after 7:30 a.m. to the fire on 59 East and Pioneer Ave.
Crews said the cause of the fire was from a generator connected to the house, powering in electricity. The generator caught fire and extended into the house, officials said.
According to officials, the cost of damages is about $150,000.
There were no injuries and Red Cross is on the scene now, officials said.
Ben Perry, a witness and first on the scene, shared his videos with Fox 13 below.