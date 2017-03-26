Possibly six people may be displaced after Sandy home catches fire

SANDY, Utah — Officials said five maybe six people are displaced after a Sandy home caught fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded just after 7:30 a.m. to the fire on 59 East and Pioneer Ave.

Crews said the cause of the fire was from a generator connected to the house, powering in electricity. The generator caught fire and extended into the house, officials said.

According to officials, the cost of damages is about $150,000.

There were no injuries and Red Cross is on the scene now, officials said.

Ben Perry, a witness and first on the scene, shared his videos with Fox 13 below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video