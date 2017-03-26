New research suggests young adults are most at risk for colon cancer

SALT LAKE CITY -- Colon cancer can quickly kill when it's not discovered early and new researchers suggest young adults have the highest risk of getting the disease. Check out the video above to understand why and learn more from their website.
