Shots fired at Las Vegas Bellagio hotel

LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Shots were fired at a hotel in Las Vegas during an alleged armed robbery late Friday night.
Las Vegas Metro Police confirmed on their Twitter account police were investigating a burglary at the Bellagio hotel.
Police believe three suspects are involved in the shooting and one of them has been taken into custody.
Originally the scene was deemed as an “active shooter situation” but police said this was false.
During the attack, a witness tweeted out a picture of an alleged robber wearing a pig mask.
According to police, parts of the hotel and casino remained closed during the investigation.
Police said there were no injuries.
