Suspect barricaded in bus on Las Vegas Strip after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

(CNN) — Two people were shot, one fatally, on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, police spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield said.

The shooting suspect is barricaded on a bus, and tactical teams and negotiators are on the scene on Las Vegas Boulevard, which is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

The Strip is currently closed. Guest safety is of the utmost importance. Please comply with all instructions from law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/nlQnLPUVCi — MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) March 25, 2017

“This incident is being treated as a barricade at this time. There is no credible information that there is a second suspect,” Hadfield said.

The Cosmopolitan Hotel, near where the bus was parked, said its staff was cooperating with police but that it had no other details about the shooting.

Developing story – more to come