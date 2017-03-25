Friends organize memorial ride for corrections officer killed near Spanish Fork

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH -- Friends of a Salt Lake County corrections officer shot and killed Friday have organized a memorial ride to remember Chad Conrad.

Corey Carroll said Conrad loved cars and motorcycles.

Photos show Conrad in his element, next to his prized General Lee Charger replica from the show "Dukes of Hazzard."

He also owned a replica of KITT from Knight Rider.

“He did just about any car show, he’d go in the parades,” Carroll said.

Carroll said he’s known Conrad since junior high, and he said it was gut-wrenching to hear the news Friday.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Conrad’s nephew shot and killed Conrad in his home, before committing suicide.

“It was sad, it was hard,” Carroll said. “The world lost a very good man.”

Conrad grew up in Spanish Fork and lived in the community his entire life.

“They all knew him, they knew the person he was,” Carroll said. “He had the big heart and… he would go out of his way for anybody.”

Conrad loved his four children, and Carroll said they wanted to honor their friend in a way fitting to him, and at the same time help out his kids.

“I thought, what better way to honor him and help out his family, his children, than to do a ride?” he said.

The memorial ride will take place on Saturday, April 1 at Legends Vintage Motors in Springville.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the ride will begin at 10 a.m.

After the ride, Legends will host a raffle fundraiser.

Carroll said Conrad was well-known and respected by everyone in his home town.

And on Saturday, all those who knew him will ride to remember a beloved father and friend.

“He was solely a good person, through and through,” he said.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday there are no updates in the case, including any answers on why this happened.