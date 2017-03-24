Utah man’s proposal putting all others to shame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Utah man's proposal at the Lincoln Memorial is putting all others to shame.

Daniel Bostock, from Logan, and his girlfriend Heather Anderson, from Sandy, now live in our nation's Capitol.

Bostock said Anderson thought she was going to take photos of the cherry blossoms with a friend at the Lincoln Memorial.

Turns out she was going to take pictures of something even more special.

She started getting roses from strangers also visiting the site.

Finally, Bostock comes running into the background and gets down on one knee.

She said YES!

They celebrated by splurging on her favorite food at Ruth's Chris.

Congrats to the couple whose love sprouted in Utah and blossomed in Washington.