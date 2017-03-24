× From praise to disappointment, Utah Republicans react to decision to pull health care bill

SALT LAKE CITY — House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled his bill to repeal Obamacare from the floor Friday, saying later in a press conference they were unable to secure the necessary 216 votes to pass the measure.

Utah’s Congressional delegation is reacting to the decision, which came one day after President Donald Trump threatened to walk away from health care reform if he didn’t get a vote on the bill.

Senator Mike Lee “praised” the decision to pull the bill:

“The decision to pull this bill was a sound, commonsense one. We can now begin the hard and necessary process to get this right.” “We will begin working collaboratively here in the Senate and with our friends in the House to produce a bill that will get 51 votes in the Senate and 216 in the House. The bill will reduce costs, save taxpayers money, and make our health care system great again.” “The reality is that the current House bill was not ready for the House floor and certainly not ready for the Senate. We need an open, transparent, and deliberate process. The stakes for all Americans are simply too high for anything else.”

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Republican representing Utah’s Third District, said Obamacare is in a “death spiral” and change is needed:

“Obamacare is in a death spiral and desperately needs to be repealed. Unfortunately, today we couldn’t come to a consensus on what that plan should look like. But we need to get there. The status quo is not sustainable. People still need access to affordable healthcare that Obamacare does not provide.”

Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican representing Utah’s Second District, said he was disappointed:

“We worked very hard to bring the American people better healthcare options and I’m very disappointed in this outcome.”

Rep. Mia Love, a Republican representing Utah’s Fourth District, said it was unfortunate this opportunity has passed:

“It is unfortunate that this opportunity has passed to bring healthcare to a vote in the House of Representatives. I worked with the President and House leadership to make the bill the best it could be for Utah families and small businesses. This was a great opportunity to offer Utahns access to better healthcare alternatives, lower premiums, to remove federal red tape and give states flexibility to design the programs for our residents. I will continue to work to ensure Americans have the best healthcare options available in another way.”

