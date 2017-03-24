BYU stars show off for NFL scouts on Pro Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah -- NFL Scouts from around the nation came to Provo Friday to check out the 2016 seniors as they performed many different skills in hopes of making it to the next level.

Jamaal Williams improved his 40-yard dash time from 4.59 at the NFL combine to 4.53 at Pro Day. Williams also improved his vertical by 3 inches (33 inches) as well as his time on the three-cone drill (7.25-7.07).

Taysom Hill also performed well despite his injury setbacks. Hill hit a 38.5 inch vertical and ran a 4.44 40. However, Kai Nacua seemed to steal a bit of the show with the highest vertical jump–39 inches–as well as running a 4.50 40.

The fastest time in the 40-yard dash went to Defensive Back Michael Davis, who crossed the line in 4.34 seconds. Andrew Eide, a lesser known NFL prospect at 6’4 at 303 pounds, had 33 reps on the bench press, hit a 31 inch vertical, and ran a 5.12 40-yard dash.

Now, all these guys can do is wait and hope their names gets called at the NFL Draft beginning April 27 and continuing through April 29.