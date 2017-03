Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rebecca Cross from The Alliance House and John Kastner, director of the film NCR: Not Criminally Responsible, discuss their film festival which will feature twenty films that portray the struggles of mental illness in an effort to create a positive movement around helping those affected.

The Labeled Film Festival will be held March 23 to 26. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.labeledfilmfestival.org.