Recipe: Gluten-free meringues

Posted 2:17 pm, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 02:18PM, March 23, 2017

Laura Stringham from Bliss Gluten Free Sweets makes us classic baked meringues.

Meringues

Ingredients

  • 8 egg whites at room temperature
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 tsp cream of tartar
  • 1 tsp vanilla

Instructions:

  • Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and preheat oven to 185 (up to 200 degrees if your oven won't go lower)
  • make sure your mixing bowl is clean and that your whites have no yolk or water or anything in them.
  • turn mixer on medium speed and beat egg whites until they start to foam and add the cream of tartar.
  • whip on medium speed until egg whites form soft peaks and add sugar very slowly (this can take 5 minutes or more) making sure that sugar is fully incorporated and egg whites are glossy and stiff
  • add extract and any food coloring
  • scoop into piping bag with tip attached and pipe into parchment paper
  • bake for 1-1 1/2 hours (depending on how large your meringues are) and turn oven off
  • allow meringue to cool in the oven without opening the oven door