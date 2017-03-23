Recipe: Gluten-free meringues

Laura Stringham from Bliss Gluten Free Sweets makes us classic baked meringues.
Meringues
Ingredients
- 8 egg whites at room temperature
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 tsp cream of tartar
- 1 tsp vanilla
Instructions:
- Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and preheat oven to 185 (up to 200 degrees if your oven won't go lower)
- make sure your mixing bowl is clean and that your whites have no yolk or water or anything in them.
- turn mixer on medium speed and beat egg whites until they start to foam and add the cream of tartar.
- whip on medium speed until egg whites form soft peaks and add sugar very slowly (this can take 5 minutes or more) making sure that sugar is fully incorporated and egg whites are glossy and stiff
- add extract and any food coloring
- scoop into piping bag with tip attached and pipe into parchment paper
- bake for 1-1 1/2 hours (depending on how large your meringues are) and turn oven off
- allow meringue to cool in the oven without opening the oven door