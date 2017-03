Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah — Residents of a Millcreek apartment complex had to evacuate from their homes Thursday morning due to flooding brought on by heavy rain.

The flooding started at Sunny Vale Apartments, at 794 W 3940 S, around 5:30 a.m. Families in two different ground floor units woke up to water coming into their living rooms and bedrooms.

"Everybody woke up panicking, you know? I looked out of the window, my whole family looked out of the window. The water was coming up and up. We decided to all jump out of the window, you know, get out as soon as possible," said Zaira Daquera, one of the evacuees.

