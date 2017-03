Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Twenty-one outgoing seniors, two underclassman and a handful of others competed before NFL scouts at the University of Utah Thursday during Pro Day.

The Utes could have up to 8 or 9 potential draft picks this season, led by their junior offensive lineman, Garett Bolles.

After two seasons at Snow College, Bolles played only one season at Utah and could be a later first-rounder next month at the NFL Draft in Philadelphia. See the video above for a look Pro Day at the U of U.