‘Hey Siri, 108’: Police warn of prank circulating on social media

Among Siri's various skills is one designed to save lives – but police are now warning of pranksters trying to trick people into activating it.

Saying "Hey Siri, 108" will prompt Siri to contact emergency services. The number 108 is India's equivalent of 911 in the United States, but Siri will contact the local emergency dispatch based on the iPhone's location.

Tweets like these prompted police departments across the country to warn about the prank in an effort to keep from further tying up the 911 operators people in crisis rely on:

Tell Siri "108" and see what she says, its hilarious 😂 — Tobes🏏 (@tobycorkran78) March 22, 2017

Say "108" to Siri and see the magic. ✨ — S. (@Durrfitaymuh_) March 21, 2017

have you ever said "108" to siri??? — hwalsh (@sweetpealov) March 20, 2017

I just found out you can 3 way FaceTime now 🙌🏽 you just say "108" to Siri and then you can call two people — loading.... (@_Cverdinboiii) March 17, 2017

After hearing "108," Siri will start a five second countdown during which the call can be canceled. Others are trying to trick people into not looking at their phones until it is too late:

HOLD DOWN YOUR HOME BUTTON,

TELL SIRI,

"108"

CLOSE YOUR EYES AND WAIT — lb (@LukeyBeatZ) March 14, 2017

If You Have An iPhone Just Tell SIRI 108 close your eyes and wait 20 seconds. Then share what happened — kamisan (@1kamisan) March 22, 2017

All iPhone users, say 108 to Siri, and close your eyes for five seconds. Thank me later. — Ryan Schooler (@Djangusrndstone) March 17, 2017

I dare you to say "108" to Siri from your iPhone 📱 and close your eyes 😈 — ceasar toliver (@ceasart55) March 21, 2017

What may seem like a harmless prank to some could have potentially deadly consequences, police warn. Two recent deaths in Texas have been tied to scores of hang up-calls that overwhelmed the 911 system, leaving callers on hold, according to the Dallas News.

In an effort to spread awareness, police departments in cities across the country are now posting warnings to Facebook: